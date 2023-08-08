Content
Man, teen charged with 2nd-degree murder after West Broadway stabbing: Winnipeg police

Two men have been arrested in connection with a homicide that left a 50-year-old man dead in Winnipeg’s West Broadway area over the weekend. 

George Nickolas Demos, 50, identified as victim of Saturday morning homicide

A police car and tape block off an alley
Winnipeg police said Tuesday morning two men were arrested in a homicide that took place in the city's West Broadway area over the weekend. (Travis Golby/CBC )

A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a stabbing that left a 50-year-old man dead in Winnipeg's West Broadway area over the weekend. 

Jonathan Michael Gladue, 23, from Winnipeg, was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of George Nickolas Demos, a 50-year-old Winnipeg man, police said Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg was also arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder, the release said.

Police previously said they responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. The  unresponsive 50-year-old was found in a Furby Street back lane, just north of Broadway.

The homicide unit continues to investigate the incident, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

They are asking anyone with information or residential or commercial video surveillance footage to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

