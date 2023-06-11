Winnipeg convenience store employees attacked, taken to hospital after robbery

Winnipeg police say two men in their 20s were attacked and sent to hospital following a convenience store robbery in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called with a report of a commercial robbery in the 600 block of McPhillips Street, near Selkirk Avenue, around midnight, police said in a Sunday news release.

Two men armed with bear spray and a hatchet — one of whom was disguised — entered the store and demanded money from the 20-year-old and 24-year-old store employees, the police investigation found.

The employees attempted to stop the robbery, but one of the robbers armed himself with a metal object and assaulted both victims in the upper body, police said.

Both victims were taken to hospital and received treatment for their injuries.

Police began to search the area for the suspects, who had fled on foot after stealing the till's cash drawer and tobacco products.

Officers located the two men in a back lane of Manitoba Avenue near Sinclair Avenue and placed them under arrest without incident, police said.

The suspects and employees of the store weren't previously known to each other, according to police.

A 32-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon and disguise with intent.

A 40-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing charges of robbery and possession of a weapon.