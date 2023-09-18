2 hospitalized Sunday night after 3 cars crash during alleged street racing

A man and a woman were sent to hospital Sunday night after their car was hit by a vehicle that Winnipeg police say was involved in a street race.

Officers encountered the collision around 8:10 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Portage Avenue and Sturgeon Road. The man and woman — in a blue Honda Civic and not racing — were taken to hospital in critical and unstable condition, but were later upgraded to stable condition, police said in a news release Monday.

A white Honda Civic and a black Volkswagen GTI were racing westbound on Portage Avenue near Sturgeon Road, the news release said. A blue Honda Civic heading east was turning north onto Sturgeon Road when it was hit by the white Honda Civic, the release said.

The lone person in the white Honda Civic was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The drivers of the Volkswagen GTI and white Honda Civic have been charged with racing another motor vehicle and driving carelessly. Their vehicles have also been seized and impounded.

The Winnipeg police traffic division continues to investigate the crash. Police ask anyone with information, including dash camera footage of the collision, to contact the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or online on the Crime Stoppers website.