2 found dead, 2 rushed to hospital after fire consumes North End home

Two people are dead and two others are in hospital after a fire ripped though a home in Winnipeg's North End Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue shortly after 11 a.m., the city said in a news release.

Flames were coming out of the windows of the 2½-storey, multi-family home when firefighters arrived.

Crews tried to enter the home but were forced out by deteriorating conditions inside.

Two people made it out of the home before emergency crews arrived. They were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Once crews were able to enter the home they found two people dead.

As of 4 p.m. Friday both lanes on Selkirk Avenue were closed between Parr Street and McGregor Street, and one lane between Parr Street and Arlington Street was also closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home is expected to be a total loss.