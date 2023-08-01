2 kids injured by broken glass after vehicle hit by bullet: Winnipeg police

Two children were sent to hospital with minor injuries from broken glass Sunday night, after a window of the vehicle they were in was shattered by a bullet, Winnipeg police say.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a vehicle hit by a bullet while driving in the area of Maryland Street and Sargent Avenue, a Tuesday news release said.

They found the driver of the vehicle and two children between the ages of 10 and 12, who were injured by the broken glass of the vehicle's window. The kids were treated at hospital for minor injuries and released.

Police said they can't provide any more information about the age of the children to protect their privacy.

The police service's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation. They don't believe the shots were intended for the victim's vehicle, and say the incident may be part of a drug conflict.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

2 officers attacked by teen with bear spray: police

Police also said Tuesday that in an unrelated incident, two officers were sprayed in the face with bear spray by a 15-year-old.

The officers were responding to a well-being call at a house in the North Kildonan neighbourhood around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police said.

They were speaking to a resident of the house when the teen, who also lived at the home, confronted them and unexpectedly attacked them with bear spray, according to police.

The 15-year-old boy was taken into custody, while the officers and other residents were treated for exposure.

He is facing charges of assaulting a police officer and possession of a weapon.