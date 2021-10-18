Man who went missing from Shamattawa First Nation was victim of homicide: RCMP

RCMP have arrested two people in connection with the death of a man who went missing from Shamattawa First Nation in August.

Grant Stuart Redhead, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 22 after he had not been seen or heard from in three days.

At the beginning of October, the police investigation led police to determine that Redhead was the victim of a homicide, according to an RCMP news release.

Frankie Trout, 41, was arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with second-degree murder on Oct. 2, while Marisa Redhead, 28, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with manslaughter.

Marisa is a relative of the victim, police say.

Both remain in custody.

An RCMP spokesperson said they are only releasing this information now due to some complexities with the investigation.

Though police have made arrests in his death, Grant's body has not been recovered yet, the news release says.

Officers are continuing to search for his remains, focusing on God's River.

Police are asking anyone with information about Grant's death to come forward. You can contact Shamattawa RCMP at 204-565-2351, or submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .

RCMP are also asking members of the community to refrain from posting any unconfirmed information about the homicide to social media, as it is detrimental to the investigation and causing distress to the family, the release says.