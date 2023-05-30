2 men and 12-year-old boy arrested for aggravated assault

A 12-year-old boy and two men in their 20s have been arrested for aggravated assault after two other men were attacked on the weekend, a news release from the city's police service said Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police went to Mayfair Avenue around 7:40 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports about an injured person, later identified as a 25-year-old man.

The man had serious upper-body injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition, the news release said.

Investigators say a group was sleeping near the riverbank north of Mayfair when the 25-year-old was attacked over what police called a previous dispute over property.

A second man — a 20-year-old — was also found and taken to hospital in stable condition, with numerous upper-body injuries, the news release said.

Men age 26 and 20 and a 12-year-old boy were arrested and face aggravated assault charges.

The men were detained in custody and the child was released.

Police ask anyone with information, including video surveillance in the area, to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.