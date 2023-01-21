Manitoba health minister who says she was falsely accused of going maskless in PCH tired of Twitter 'trolls'

Manitoba's health minister is blaming people on Twitter for twisting her words after they assumed she visited a personal care home without wearing a mask — which she says didn't happen.

Audrey Gordon posted tweets on Friday in which she said she was inspired to give snacks to seniors because she used to do it at Vista Park Lodge, a personal care home in Winnipeg, as a volunteer.

"This morning, I was thrilled to serve constituents a snack and coffee in the comforts of their home," one of her tweets said.

People saw the tweets, in which a maskless Gordon was seen rolling a snack cart and handing a coffee to a senior, as proof the health minister was breaking rules that require all PCH visitors to wear a mask.

But Gordon says the photos don't show her at a personal care home — but an apartment complex. The tweets did not specify a location.

There is strong evidence that many adults aged 50 and older are socially isolated or lonely in ways that put their health at risk. <br><br>This morning, I was thrilled to serve constituents a snack and coffee in the comforts of their home. <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeNaderWRHA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeNaderWRHA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SharedHealthMB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SharedHealthMB</a> <a href="https://t.co/adTPFdGjuN">pic.twitter.com/adTPFdGjuN</a> —@AudreyGordonMB

"A skill that I learned years ago as a volunteer, I used this again [yesterday] in my role as an MLA. That is all," she said.

"I've never said in the post that I was at Vista Park Lodge, I never said I was at a personal care home."

Gordon calls the social media outcry another example of people on Twitter pushing a negative story.

"It's the typical narrative that I've seen in the past, particularly on Twitter, where they take posts from myself and other Progressive Conservative MLAs and they spin it into the narrative they want it to be, without any regard for the truth," said the MLA for Southdale.

Her goal with the tweets was to alert people to the many seniors who are socially isolated, she said.

Safety for seniors

Mark Sefton, a retired educator, was one of the people on Twitter who figured the health minister was going against the rules of a PCH.

He said Gordon's explanation "lowers the concerns" in his eyes, but he argues the health minister should have still worn a mask while meeting potentially vulnerable seniors.

"If she's talking about people being socially isolated or lonely in ways that put their health at risk, I wonder if maybe having somebody coming in, going door-to-door without a mask, might also put their health at risk," Sefton said.

He pointed out the photos showed hand-rails in the hallway, which suggests the building likely has many senior residents.

'Trolls' twisting good deeds: minister

As MLA, Gordon says she strives to connect with her constituents, whether it's at the grocery store, community centre or apartment.

"I've [met with seniors] many times before and have no intention whatsoever of stopping," Gordon said.

What's unfolding on Twitter is the "absolute shameless desire of trolls and other individuals who have their own self-interest to take something positive and turn it into something bad, and I will not be part of that narrative."

In May 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gordon was criticized on Twitter when Springs Church, which she has said she's a member of, held a maskless graduation ceremony that appeared to violate public health orders. She said she was disappointed to learn of the ceremony.

Gordon stopped sharing constituency events on Twitter because of toxic comments around a year ago. She was starting to promote those activities again, but said the response to Friday's tweet convinced her otherwise.

Audrey Gordon said she got the idea to roll a cart with treats and coffee to the residents of a Southdale apartment complex based upon a task she used to do as a volunteer at a Winnipeg personal care home. (Twitter/Audrey Gordon)

In hindsight, Gordon acknowledges her tweets could have been conveyed better to specify she wasn't at a personal care home.

After mentioning her past experience volunteering at a PCH, she wrote that "volunteering led to my passion for working in health care and my love of engaging with seniors and vulnerable people."

She then cited how isolated seniors may be at greater risk of health problems. She also tagged the Twitter profiles of a health-care official and Shared Health, the provincial health organization.

When asked about the concern she should have worn a mask, Gordon said she inquired about wearing masks while arranging her facility visit. She was told face-coverings weren't mandatory.

"There were constituents not wearing masks, and I wasn't wearing them — I did nothing wrong," she said.