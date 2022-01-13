Firefighters douse blaze at home in Tuxedo
Firefighters doused a blaze at a home in Tuxedo early Thursday morning.
Crews fought fire for 3 hours on Kelvin Boulevard near Cuthbertson Avenue
Firefighters doused a blaze at a home in Tuxedo early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the fire at the single-storey home on Kelvin Boulevard near Cuthbertson Avenue around 2:20 a.m. The fire was under control three hours later, the city said in a news release.
The city believes the home wasn't occupied, and no injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
More from CBC Manitoba: