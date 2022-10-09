Record number of turtles admitted to Manitoba wildlife rehabilitation centre a challenge for staff

The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre is calling for donations to help care for eight injured turtles over the winter — the highest they've ever had to care for during the season — and the centre says flooding in the province is partly to blame.

"Without a treatment centre like Wildlife Haven, there is just no other option for these turtles," executive director Zoe Nakata told CBC on Sunday.

"Year after year, we're seeing more turtle patients at Wildlife Haven."

The eight turtles all came to the Wildlife Haven in Île-des-Chênes, Man., from different parts of the province for various reasons throughout the fall and summer, but Nakata says flooding has displaced many turtles this year, pushing them into dangerous situations.

Wildlife Haven hospital supervisor Carter Phillips says the bulk of the turtles are being treated after being hit by cars and require a lot of hands-on care to treat their wounds.

"It's a lot more than plopping them in the tank and calling it good," he said.

Carter Phillips is the hospital supervisor at the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre in Île-des-Chênes, Man. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

The turtles are aquatic and require access to both land and water, the right water temperatures and filtration, as well as the right tub size, medical care and supplements for their diet, according to Nakata.

Animal care volunteer Kathi Wintink is also involved in caring for the reptiles.

"It's going to be challenging, but we're up for the challenge," she said. "Hopefully they'll be comfortable for the winter and they'll be ready to go in the spring."

A turtle heals in a tank at the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre in Île-des-Chênes, Man. There are currently eight turtles there that will be released in spring. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

Nakata says it will cost $1,500 to care for each turtle over the winter, and that is in addition to the other 150 species that the centre already cares for.

"That cost is quite significant and goes up quite quickly," she said.

On top of that, the turtles and their tanks are taking up an entire room in the hospital, said Phillips, which is a tough loss when there are so many animals in need of care over the winter months.

Staff hope to maintain good conditions so the turtles will be ready to be released in a few months.

"In those optimum conditions, they heal the best. We want to give them that environment that they're going to be at their best to heal and be ready to go, because they're slow healers to begin with," Wintink said.