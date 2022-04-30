Maples Collegiate hosts turban tying workshop to celebrate Sikh culture

Students and teachers at Maples Collegiate had a chance to wear a turban for the first time Friday during a special event to mark Sikh Heritage Month.

The school put on a turban tying event to give Sikh students an opportunity to share their culture with others.

Sikh teacher Jagdeep Toor says he's found people are often curious about the turban, but are afraid to ask questions because they don't want to offend anyone.

"This is an opportunity where they can come, they can explore … they can experience how it feels," he said.

Some students got a chance to see what a turban feels like for the first time through the workshop at Maples Collegiate. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

In Sikh culture, the turban can be worn by anyone and is meant to be a symbol of equality, Toor explained.

"It reminds you that you are here to help other people," he said.

Arshpreet Singh has been wearing a turban since he was 13.

His friends say he's one of the best at tying the cloth. He even got to put one on the school's principal Friday.

Singh says the turban is an important part of his identity, and he feels proud to wear one.

"When we are walking out, everyone knows we are Sikhs. We don't need to tell anyone we are Punjabi or Sikhs, we're wearing our turbans," he said.

Grade 9 student Alfred Andres said he was grateful for the opportunity to wear a turban Friday. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Grade 9 student Alfred Andres got to try one out for the first time Friday. He says it was more comfortable than he expected.

"I feel like I was welcomed here and it just felt really good having a turban. I was always curious about how it felt, so today was a good chance."

Maples Collegiate teacher Jagdeep Toor demonstrates how he ties a turban on his own head. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Toor moved to Manitoba in 2008 and remembers the racism felt by Sikhs in the years following 9/11.

He said he thinks events like the one held Friday are important for building understanding amongst people from different backgrounds.

"We all need to learn the importance of respecting other cultures and other faiths."