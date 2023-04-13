'This is my pride': Manitobans mark province's 1st official Turban Day

A symbol of sovereignty, self-respect, freedom of faith, courage and human equality is getting its day.

Manitoba is marking the province's first official Turban Day on Thursday, a day Diljeet Brar says is meant to inspire many things: awareness of Sikh and Punjabi cultures, the contributions of minorities to building the province, a connection to the rich diversity in society — but above all, benevolence.

"Due to how we look, there has been racism all over the world, there has been violent attacks. Racism still exists, but it's not stronger than the love and harmony that we have in our hearts," Brar, the NDP MLA for Burrows, told CBC Manitoba Information Radio host Marcy Markusa on Thursday.

Brar's private member's bill led to April 13 now being recognized across Manitoba as Turban Day. He introduced the bill in March 2022 and it received the royal assent on June 1.

April is already recognized as Sikh Heritage Month in Manitoba, following the passing in 2019 of a bill by NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

Happy Turban Day everyone! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbturbanday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbturbanday</a> <a href="https://t.co/dHaiXDdoV8">pic.twitter.com/dHaiXDdoV8</a> —@diljeet_brar

A celebration to mark the inaugural Turban Day in Manitoba is being held at the legislative building from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday. It includes speeches from Brar and Kinew as well as Mintu Sandhu, the NDP MLA for The Maples.

There will also be a cultural performance, an art display of Sikh and Punjabi heritage, and a turban-tying stall.

The turban is sacred to the Sikh community and Brar wants the wider community of Manitoba and Canada to know why.

"When we wear turban and when we talk about turban, we feel so proud. It reminds us to do the right thing, to stand for equality, gender equity and social justice. So it means a lot," he said.

"When I wrap it around my head, I am myself. This is my pride."

Earlier this month, Brar posted a notice on social media, reminding people about the first official Turban Day coming up and encouraging them to spread the word.

When someone responded by asking "why — what are we hoping to achieve?" Brar responded "love, peace, harmony, humility, compassion, respect, empathy, tolerance and positivity."

Every morning I get ready for my day by tying my Turban. It’s the most blissful part of my day. This video demonstrates how to tie a turban. Special feature in this video: Royce Rottweiler <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GRWM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GRWM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBTurbanDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBTurbanDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/J3kZKwt8pk">pic.twitter.com/J3kZKwt8pk</a> —@diljeet_brar

Turban Day events are also being held on the mall level of Red River College Polytech's campus on Notre Dame Avenue from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The annual event is in its fifth year at the school, but this year will celebrate the first officially recognized day.

It was started at the school in 2014 by business administration student Sukhjot Singh, who is now a member of the staff, to enlighten anyone who had questions about his turban but was too nervous to ask.

The event is now led by the students' association.

Everyone is invited to learn about Sikh culture, to ask questions, and to wear a turban for the day.