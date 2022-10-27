Manitobans studying to be early childhood educators now eligible for tuition reimbursements

More than $4 million is being pooled by the governments of Canada and Manitoba to offset the tuition costs of students studying to become early childhood educators.

"This is going to reimburse students up to $5,000 per student per year for tuition-related costs in recognized programs across this great province," provincial Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko announced Thursday at Red River College Polytechnic in Winnipeg.

"This is going to absolutely help in students obtaining their certification for their ECE levels."

It will also help with recruitment "and the scaling-up of our workforce," Ewasko added.

Applications for reimbursement are now available and will be accepted until March 31 of next year.

The offer is available to Manitoba residents who are, or will be, attending a recognized ECE program, including the workplace program, in 2022-23.

It will also apply to those who completed courses in a recognized early childhood educator program in 2021-22, or graduated from one in that same time frame.

In order to be eligible students must also commit to work in Manitoba's early learning and child-care sector for at least two years.

"Child care isn't a luxury, it's a necessity," said Terry Duguid, the member of Parliament for Winnipeg South.

"Access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive child care helps families thrive and offers children the best possible start in life," he said at Thursday's funding announcement.

The early childhood workforce of teachers and staff are the heart of providing that, he added.

"But we also know that going to college to get the foundation skills to become an early childhood educator can be expensive and a barrier for many," Duguid said.

Thursday's funding announcement will allow "more parents, especially mothers, to pursue their own professional dreams and ambitions," he said, and "will help grow the workforce and support those who are considering this important career."

"I applaud all those here in Manitoba who are working hard to make this vision for a Canada-wide child-care system a reality."

Funding for the reimbursements comes from the Canada-Manitoba Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, originally signed in February 2018.