Transportation Safety Board heading to Snowshoe Lake to investigate plane crash

The Transportation Safety Board is sending a crew to investigate a plane crash in northwestern Ontario.

A Piper J-3 Cub plane went down near Snowshoe Lake Saturday, close to the Manitoba-Ontario border and Nopiming Provincial Park.

One person was medevaced from the site in critical condition and was taken to hospital in Kenora, Ont.

No updates were provided Sunday about the injuries the person suffered.

The Transportation Safety Board said Sunday investigators are on their way to look into the cause of the crash.

