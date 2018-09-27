Plaza at True North Square opens to public

The much-anticipated public plaza at True North Square officially opened Thursday but a steady drizzle threw a wet blanket on the start of the party.

Plans for the plaza, nestled between True North Square's first two towers, were first revealed in 2016. Construction fencing was pulled away early Thursday morning for the first time, allowing people to access the courtyard, which was backed by $17.6 million from the province and City of Winnipeg.

"After so much anticipation, we are thrilled to be able to showcase the many features of this public plaza to the citizens of Winnipeg," True North Development president Jim Ludlow said, calling it "a historic moment for our city" and the "new reality of downtown Winnipeg."

To celebrate, Winnipeggers were invited for free coffee and to play table games that were to be set up throughout the space, which includes seating areas, prairie grasses and a 56-jet water feature.

But mostly, the rain-sleeked concrete reflected back the empty chairs and umbrellas of the few people that showed up at the beginning.

An artist's drawing of the completed True North Square with Phase 1 and the plaza in the top centre and Phase 2 in the lower left. (True North Square)

The party, however, is happening all day and the forecast calls for the rain to let up in the afternoon. Musicians and performers are scheduled to "bring the space to life."

The formal opening will take place at 1 p.m. with an honour song to recognize the history of the Treaty 1 land True North Square is built on.

Food trucks will be on site in the afternoon while evening activities will include appearances by Mick E. Moose and the Winnipeg Jets promo team, leading up to the Jets versus New Jersey Devils pre-season game.

The plaza, south of Graham Avenue between Hargrave and Carlton streets, is part of the $400-million True North Square development driven by the owners of the Jets. It is kitty-corner to Bell MTS Centre, which is also owned by True North Sports and Entertainment.

True North Square consists of four towers with retail shops, offices and residential spaces, and a full-service hotel.

There were a few empty chairs at True North Square Plaza when it opened under a rainy sky on Thursday morning. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The first tower, 242 Hargrave St., opened in June 2018 and welcomed its first tenant, law firm Thompson Dorfman Sweatman, the next month.

The 17-storey office and retail building will be joined by the second tower, at 225 Carlton St., in spring 2019. That 25-storey building will contain office, retail and residential spaces.

True North Square's third and fourth towers, the Sutton Place Hotel and Residences, will be built as part of Phase 2 at the corner of Carlton Street and St. Mary Avenue. The anticipated completion date is 2021.

The entire development will also be integrated into Winnipeg's skywalk network.