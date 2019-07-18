True North adds flavour to downtown Winnipeg with new food hall

A roster of new dining and drinking options is coming to downtown Winnipeg as part of True North Square.

A list of tenants for a soon-to-open food hall, to be called Hargrave St. Market, was unveiled Thursday as the latest addition to the $400-million development driven by the owners of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets.

"From the very beginning of conceptualizing True North Square, an important part of our vision was a dynamic, multi-storey retail space that offers a variety of products and experiences for visitors to enjoy,"Jim Ludlow, president of True North's development arm, said in a news release.

"After many months, even years of planning, we are thrilled to share our plans for a space that will be a vibrant meeting place for Winnipeggers to enjoy for years to come."

The Hargrave St. Market's food hall and grocery store will be located on the first two floors of the office tower at 242 Hargrave St. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Located just off the public plaza, on the first two floors of the office tower at 242 Hargrave St., the food hall will include:

Lake of the Woods Brewing Company.

Gusto North.

Yard Burger.

The Good Fight Taco.

Rose Bar.

Saburo Kitchen.

Miss Browns.

Fools + Horses.

Mottola Grocery.

The food hall will be open first thing in the morning for coffee and breakfast, and remain open until later in the evening for cocktails and dinner, True North says.

The Hargrave St. Market will open in fall 2019 with all tenants except for Mottola Grocery, which will follow in late 2019 or early 2020.

True North Square is a $400-million development driven by the owners of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets. The first tower opened in July 2018 and the second a year later. When fully completed, the entire development will feature more than 1.5 million square feet of office, hotel, residential, retail, parking and public plaza space in five towers. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The grocery is being driven by restaurateur Bobby Mottola and chef Jesse Friesen, the same team behind Pizzeria Gusto, Gusto North and Merchant Kitchen. True North says the store will be a "curated boutique grocery experience featuring prepared foods, fresh produce, specialty cheeses, pantry staples, and specialty snacks."

"We couldn't be more pleased with the tenants that we have secured for the space," said Ludlow.

"It's a top-notch group that represents some of the best restaurants in the city and gives them an opportunity to access a new customer base with the new community that we have built around True North Square. Once the doors open this fall, we think that customers will be really blown away."

True North Square's first tower, the 17-storey building at 242 Hargrave, opened in July 2018. The second, a 25-storey residential tower with 194 rental suites, began welcoming residents in July 2019.

The public plaza nestled between them opened in September 2018.

Phase two is currently under construction and will include the Sutton Place Hotel & Residences on Carlton Street. When fully completed, the entire development will feature more than 1.5 million square feet of office, hotel, residential, retail, parking and public plaza space in five towers.