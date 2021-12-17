Despite rising COVID counts, True North won't restrict capacity for Winnipeg Jets games, other events

The number of fans attending Winnipeg Jets or Manitoba Moose hockey games at Canada Life Centre will not be restricted at this time, True North Sports and Entertainment said in a news release Thursday.

The same goes for event attendees at the nearby Burton Cummings Theatre.

Capacity at both venues will remain at 100 per cent — wearing a mask and proof of double vaccination against COVID-19 is required upon entry — despite rising concern about the Omicron variant in Manitoba and other parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, the Montreal Canadiens announced no fans would be permitted to attend Thursday night's NHL game at the Bell Centre against the Philadelphia Flyers due to a COVID spike in Quebec.

This follows an announcement Wednesday by Ontario Premier Doug Ford reducing venue capacity to 50 per cent for all games hosted by the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA's Toronto Raptors beginning Saturday.

The next Jets home game is Friday night versus the Washington Capitals.

"While there are many aspects of the pandemic we cannot control, we can all play a part in keeping our community safe," said Kevin Donnelly, TNSE senior vice-president of venues and entertainment.

"In addition to the continued proof of vaccination requirement to enter our venues, mask use will be essential to our ability to continue to gather for Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games and the many concerts and events coming up at our venues."

True North says it remains in close contact with the province and public health, and will continue to monitor Omicron impacts in Manitoba.

Masks are still required to be worn by attendees at both venues, except when they are actively eating or drinking.

Strict enforcement measures are in place for anyone who chooses not to comply with the rules.

There is currently no mandate that kids age five to 11 must be vaccinated to attend Canada Life Centre or the Burton Cummings Theatre.