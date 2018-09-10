Trudeau to meet with Brian Pallister during Winnipeg stop

Skip to Main Content
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is coming to Winnipeg on Sept. 11. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

Justin Trudeau will be in Winnipeg Tuesday to meet with Premier Brian Pallister and tour the Canada Goose headquarters. 

The prime minister will begin his day at the Canada Goose headquarters and meet with Pallister that afternoon. 

He will also stop at a seniors home in West Kildonan and attend a fundraiser for the Liberal Party at the Fort Garry Hotel Tuesday evening. 

