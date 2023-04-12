PM slams western premiers over criticism of minister's comments on natural resources

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed three western premiers Wednesday, saying they misconstrued comments the federal justice minister made this week about natural resources legislation.

Earlier this week, the premiers of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba accused David Lametti of threatening to strip the provinces' constitutional authority over natural resources.

When asked during a visit to Winnipeg Wednesday for his response to concerns raised by the Prairie premiers, Trudeau denied that's what the justice minister said.

"The minister of justice said no such thing," the prime minister said at a news conference.

Trudeau said comments his justice minister made last week regarding the Natural Resources Transfer Act were about the federal government's duty to live up to its responsibilities under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, "something that unfortunately the Prairie premiers have not taken seriously," the prime minister said.

"They are instead trying to elevate fears that have no grounding in truth."

The controversy was sparked by comments Lametti made on April 5 during a meeting of the Assembly of First Nations.

First Nations leaders there urged the federal government to rescind the Natural Resources Transfer Act — legislation passed in 1930 that transferred control of natural resources from Ottawa to the four western provinces — arguing these resources were given to the provinces without ever consulting with Indigenous people.

Lametti acknowledged the chiefs' comments and responded that he wasn't able to "pronounce on that right now" but that he would "commit to looking at that."

Lametti's comments were criticized as "needless provocation" by Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and "dangerous and divisive" by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called on Lametti to retract and apologize for his comments.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused the justice minister of threatening to overturn the Constitution and take federal control over provincial resources.

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of Manitoba's Southern Chiefs' Organization also denounced the comments made by Poilievre and the three western premiers in a Wednesday press release, calling them out of touch.

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said the premiers should consider the history of the act and its detrimental impact on First Nations people over a span of nearly 100 years, arguing that the federal government had no right to transfer control over natural resources to the provinces to begin with.

"How much money do you think these Prairie provinces have made over the last 93 years on the illegal use of our lands and resources?" she said during a Wednesday interview with CBC.

"We should be one of the richest peoples in this country yet we still live in poverty, our people live in poverty, and that's not right."

She said Lametti's comments made her hopeful that the legislation might be reviewed in the future.

"If this is something that's going to be rediscussed, I support it so that our rights as Indigenous people not be overlooked in terms of what we want to do for our people."

Trudeau, who was in Winnipeg Wednesday to promote his government's new budget and celebrate Passover with members of the Jewish community, said his Liberal government believes Indigenous people need to be partners in land and natural resources development, and will continue to work with provinces to make sure they are also working in the spirit of reconciliation.

"This is something that unfortunately we've seen conservative politicians across the country not take as seriously as either our moral responsibilities or economic responsibilities would require," he said.