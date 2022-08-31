Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Winnipeg on Thursday
Trudeau will meet with university students, premier Heather Stefanson and parents
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Winnipeg on Thursday to meet with Premier Heather Stefanson, university students and families at a child-care centre.
In the morning, Trudeau will meet with students at the Université de Saint-Boniface.
He will then meet with premier Stefanson in the afternoon, before visiting a children's centre to meet with parents and highlight the federal government's plan to make child care more affordable in Manitoba.
His visit comes one day after an internal cabinet shuffle, where he reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek.
The two ministers swapped portfolios; Jaczek will now be responsible for public services and procurement, while Tassi will take on the federal economic development agency for southern Ontario.
The shuffle was to accommodate Tassi's request for a lighter workload, and ability to spend more time in southern Ontario while dealing with a family health matter.
Trudeau says he does not plan to make any other changes to his cabinet.
