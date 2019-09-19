Trudeau photos force conversations on racism, history of blackface: experts

One day after seeing Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau donning blackface and brownface in multiple photos many people of colour are surprised — but not shocked.

Trudeau has since apologized for the photos, calling them "embarrassing" and saying he's angry with himself for not recognizing the impact it could have. Blackface is not new in Canada, with documented examples of the practice dating back to the 1840's and continuing until present day.

"There are still many people who feel as if they have the right to do this and that they are entitled to do this, this is an example of both racial and class privilege." said Paul Lawrie, an associate professor of history at the University of Winnipeg.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is shown in this 2001 photo published in the yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private school where Trudeau was teaching at the time. (time.com)

The first photo published by Time magazine shows Trudeau with his face painted brown, dressed as Aladdin during his time as a teacher at West Point Grey Academy for an Arabian Nights-themed Gala.

One of the images is from Trudeau's time in high school, and a video obtained by Global News shows the the Prime Minister dancing while painted black.

When asked at an event in Winnipeg, his first comments in a large public setting, Trudeau said he did not know how many times he had done blackface or brownface.

Paul Lawrie, associate professor of history at the University of Winnipeg explained the historical differences between blackface and brownface. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

If you take a glance at social media, you'll see people who are confused at the aspect of Trudeau colouring his face being dubbed as racist. The online comments showcase ignorance and a lack of understanding of the situation, according to Lawrie.

"These present events reveal that it still isn't seen as culturally insensitive, 2001 is hardly a long time ago in historical terms," he said,

But you don't need to go back to 2001 to show how recent blackface is in Canada, in 2017, McGill University published a timeline of Canadian blackface incidents, a study which documents at least 30 instances from 2005 to 2016.

In 2010, a pair of hockey fans painted their faces black to cheer-on professional hockey player, P.K. Subban when he was still playing in the American Hockey League.

Only one incident on the list is political, when in 2013 a provincial MLA in Nova Scotia, Joachim Stroink, talked about a photo he had Tweeted of himself sitting in the lap of a blackface Christmas character.

"The origins for these are all performances, and people generally tend to see performative nature — whether it's on stage or whether it's at a party or whether it's at a hockey game — they seem to see that as being something that's all in good fun," said Lawrie.

Origins of blackface

The origins of blackface date back to the mid-19th century when white performers would darken their skin using shoe polish or the burnt end of a cork to imitate African-American slaves, Lawrie said.

"[They would do] stereotypical dances and voices and productions and...black minstrel became one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the United States," said Lawrie.

As first reported by Global News, the Liberal Party has confirmed a third instance of Trudeau being filmed in racist makeup. It's not clear where the video was taken. It appears to show Trudeau with his face and arms covered in black makeup, raising his hands in the air while laughing and sticking out his tongue. (Global News/The Canadian Press)

Slave owners were one of the first groups to adopt the practice in an attempt to ridicule their African-American slaves as barbaric and uncultured.

While it remained popular throughout the 19th century, it wasn't until the 1920s when the practice really took off thanks to the music industry and singer Al Jolson who was known as one of the godfathers of the movement, according to Lawrie.

" Jolson... appears in blackface and is a blockbuster across North America and really fuels this craze for blackface," he said.

White actors were constantly cast over black actors in leading roles to showcase the behaviour of black men as often brooding and thuggish in nature on the big screen, he said.

In recent years, Robert Downey Jr., best known for his role in Ironman, played the character of a blackface actor in the film 'Tropic Thunder' released in 2008. Following his role, Downey was rewarded by being cast in multiple blockbuster films, and was one of leads of the Avengers' films.

In 2012 Billy Crystal performed a skit on Saturday Night Live in blackface depicting black icon Sammy Davis Jr. as millions watched on their televisions.

When recounting the incidents of Downey Jr., Billy Crystal and Trudeau, Lawrie feels the desire to paint one's face is waning, but still alive.

"I think there is still a love affair, perhaps not as explicit, but there is still a love affair with blackface and it's a close cousin of brownface," he said.

Historical distinctions

While Trudeau donned both brown and blackface, the two are not equal, one with deep roots in slavery, the other a fetish for golden skin, Lawrie said.

"Both are about cultural appropriation, the history of blackface has much more been about the degradation and the dehumanization of black people, their presumed inferiority, the reduction of them to cartoon characters," he said.

"Brownface, while sharing many of those same attributes, also is really based on, again a really long fascination or American fascination with the exotic."

While the American use of blackface is rooted in slavery, the same cannot be said for Canada, and Trudeau's blunder has forced Canadians to have a real discussion about racism, Lawrie said.

"It shatters this longstanding sense we have it's Canadians that we are immune to these racial tensions that this is an American problem," he said.

Rehman Abdulrehman, the director of Clinical Psychology of Manitoba, warns of the detrimental effect Trudeau's racist photos can have on minorities. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

The Trudeau photos have opened an avenue for discussion and for real change, notes Rehman Abdulrehman, director of Clinical Psychology of Manitoba.

"People of colour don't often feel privileged or entitled enough to speak up about their experiences. I think when they do speak up about their experiences it's often diminished," he said.

"This is an opportunity for us to discuss how much of an impact discrimination has on Canadians and how present it still is in today's society."

Effects on minorities

Given Trudeau's desire to want to be a champion of diversity and for minorities, many people of colour seeing the photos could be traumatized by their racist nature, notes Abdulrehman.

"[They're either feeling] absolute dread, and a reminder and a trigger, to hold traumas that they may have experienced," said Abdulrehman.

"The second [feeling] is just one of complete malaise, [that] people…have faced so much discrimination, this seems like a small drop in the ocean."

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau answers reporters' questions about his brownface photos in Winnipeg's Exchange District on Thursday. (CBC)

For minorities, the discussion of racism is now the talking point of the Canadian election, and while many may feel racism is non-existent in Canada, Abdulrehman says this shows that is far from the truth.

"Overall across the board there is a sense of complacency about the discrimination that many Canadians experience and I think that's what we need to be discussing as a political platform issue," he said.

Moving forward

While Trudeau has apologized, Abdulrehman feels that if this issue is to be moved forward from, there needs to be more than just an apology.

"I think that was a really good step in the right direction, but it can't be all of it, if it is the only thing that he does, then we have an incomplete process. Leaders need to be able to follow up on those words and they need to put their money where their mouth," he said.

When CBC News asked Trudeau at the press conference in Winnipeg about what changes he would enact, he listed off what he has done, but did not commit to anything saying that "more needs to be done."