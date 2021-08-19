Trudeau, O'Toole each to make campaign stops in Winnipeg Friday morning

The leaders of Canada's two largest political parties are making federal-election announcements in Winnipeg within minutes of one another on Friday morning.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole are making the first Manitoba appearances of the federal election campaign.

Trudeau is slated to speak at 8:45 a.m. at a Food Fare grocery store in Crestview, a neighbourhood in St. Charles.

The Liberal campaign calls it an announcement "to support a safe return to work and school."

O'Toole has an announcement planned for 10 a.m. at Bison Transport, a 15-minute drive to the east.

The Conservative campaign did not hint at the content of his announcement.

The two campaign appearances highlight the importance of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, a perennial swing seat that has changed hands three times over the past 17 years.

The Liberals held the seat for before Conservative Steven Fletcher defeated former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray in the 2004 federal election. Doug Eyolfson, a doctor, won it back for the Liberals in 2015.

Conservative Marty Morantz, a former city councillor, defeated Eyolfson in 2019.

This year's election is a rematch between Morantz and Eyolfson, with the former buoyed by the power of incumbency and the latter enjoying the profile of working in medicine during a pandemic.

At the dissolution of parliament on Sunday, the Conservatives held seven seats in Manitoba. The Liberals held four and the NDP held three.