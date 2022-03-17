Truck stuck in Portage Avenue underpass causing traffic delays
A large truck became stuck under the underpass at Portage Avenue and Empress Street in Winnipeg Thursday afternoon, causing traffic headaches for commuters.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes affected
In a tweet posted just before 5 p.m., Winnipeg police said they are asking motorists to avoid the area as it's expected this will cause delays for several hours.
Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Portage Avenue is impacted, police said in a tweet.