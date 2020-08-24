Truck rollover rips down traffic lights, breaks hydro pole in Winnipeg

A rolled-over truck has closed part of a busy intersection in Winnipeg.

Grant Avenue is blocked in both directions at Waverley Street, where the truck is lying on its side, on the boulevard and against a broken hydro pole.

The truck crashed just after 4:30 a.m. Monday, police said. It is the only vehicle involved.

The intersection is expected to be shut down for a while yet as crews deal with the removal of the truck and repairs to the pole and traffic lights, which were also torn down.

There is no information available about any injuries or what caused the crash.

More news from CBC Manitoba: