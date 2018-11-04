Truck driver killed in crash near Portage la Prairie

A man is dead after his truck and semi-trailer rolled on the Trans-Canada Highway near Portage la Prairie early Saturday.

Police say the semi was found overturned in the median ditch just past the Portage la Prairie bridge bypass around 1:20 a.m.

The driver, a 67-year-old man from East St. Paul, Man., was partially ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

Portage RCMP say the truck had been heading west and had just crossed the bridge when it went into the median ditch and rolled.

Police continue to investigate.

More from CBC Manitoba: