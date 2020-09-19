Pandemic puts a damper on Special Olympics Manitoba truck convoy, but not on fundraising

A convoy of semi-trailers drove around Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway on Saturday, all in support of the joy of sport.

The 13th annual truck convoy is held to raise funds for Special Olympics Manitoba.

Although there were fewer trucks than in previous years because of COVID-19 public health orders — about 15 trucks instead of the usual hundreds — the convoy raised more than $36,000 through pledges and sponsorships, according to Jennifer Campbell, the CEO of Special Olympics Manitoba.

"It raises awareness, obviously, with a whole bunch of trucks on the Perimeter, but its main function is to raise money for Special Olympics," she said. "As our athletes are returning to play, it's a very important time."

The event is held all over the world and raises awareness and money to help athletes pursue their Olympic dreams, Campbell explained.

Normally, Special Olympics Manitoba holds a number of fundraising programs to support athletes, but this year was a challenge.

"COVID-19 hit us quite hard on the fundraising side of the organization and it shut down all of our programs," Campbell explained.

"To be able to put on an event like today, this truck convoy really does say a lot in terms of the community coming out and supporting our athletes and being behind them."