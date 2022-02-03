Police warn Winnipeg drivers of anticipated traffic issues downtown Friday due to protest convoy

Drivers planning to be in downtown Winnipeg on Friday should be aware of potential traffic disruptions due to a planned convoy of semi-trailer trucks and other vehicles, police say.

The demonstration is expected to create significant traffic congestion at and near the Manitoba Legislature beginning at 9 a.m., Winnipeg police said on Thursday.

Legislature staff were encouraged to work from home Friday.

"It is difficult to predict the scale or duration of the protest," wrote Donald Leitch and Patricia Chaychuk, clerks of the executive council and legislative assembly, in a memo to people who work at the legislative building.

"However, accessing or exiting the grounds, surrounding streets, and parking lots may become impeded or impossible."

Police said they are working with organizers "to facilitate a peaceful event that respects their right to protest while ensuring public safety."

People protesting COVID-19 restrictions, including a vaccine mandate for Canadian truck drivers, cheer a convoy of trucks on its way to Ottawa, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Winnipeg, on Jan. 25. (David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press)

Protest convoys have appeared across Canada in recent days, including at border crossings and in Ottawa.

A protest that organizers call Freedom Convoy 2022 started out from B.C. as a movement against vaccine mandates for truckers, but as it made its way across the country to Ottawa, it gained support from people opposed to a wide variety of pandemic restrictions.

Thousands of people with a range of grievances gathered at Parliament Hill to protest on the weekend and many remain in Ottawa.

About 90 per cent of cross-border Canadian truckers have been vaccinated, says the Canadian Trucking Alliance, a federal alliance of provincial trucking associations that has come out against the protests.

Some supporters of the convoy have called on Ottawa to end all pandemic restrictions, many of which fall under the purview of provincial governments.

The convoy rolled through Manitoba last week en route to Ottawa, with some protesters displaying Nazi symbols and antisemitic and racist imagery.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and provincial opposition leaders, as well as city politicians, have condemned the use of that imagery.