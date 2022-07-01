Triple threat risks overwhelming hospitals during unprecedented respiratory virus season, doctors say

Doctors are warning Manitobans to prepare for an unprecedented respiratory virus season through the fall and winter as a triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) risk overwhelming hospitals in the province.

"This triple virus threat is a serious risk for many Manitobans, sometimes resulting in hospitalization, intensive care or even death," said Dr. Candace Bradshaw, president of Doctors Manitoba, at a news conference on Wednesday.

Her organization recommends that Manitobans slow the spread of respiratory illness in the coming months by getting their flu shot and COVID-19 booster, wearing a mask in crowded and poorly ventilated public spaces, washing their hands frequently and staying home when they are sick.

"We're already seeing signs of hospitals struggling to keep up with rapidly increasing patient volumes," Bradshaw said.

Hospitals currently dealing with an influx of patients include emergency rooms at the Children's and St. Boniface hospitals, she said.

An October survey of Manitoba physicians suggests that 96 per cent of doctors in the province are concerned that hospitals may be overwhelmed in the fall and winter.

In the same survey, 95 per cent of the doctors who responded said they have received or plan to receive their fall COVID-19 booster and flu shot.

"Physicians are confident that the flu shot and the COVID booster shot are effective and safe. Vaccines work," Bradshaw said.

Manitobans were warned to plan for an "unpredictable" respiratory virus season by ensuring that their households have a plan in place for when someone gets sick, as well as an adequate supply of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and good-quality masks such as medical and KN95 masks.

"Whether or not you're at increased risk from these viruses, your help is needed to slow the spread."

Children's Hospital ER sees extraordinary patient numbers Duration 0:47 Dr. Candace Bradshaw, a family physician and president of Doctors Manitoba, says the Children's Hospital emergency room is busier than she's ever seen and some kids with broken bones are having to wait longer now as doctors deal with sicker children.

She said parents thinking about taking their sick children to a hospital should try calling Health Links or their primary care office for advice first. Parents who do end up taking their kids to a hospital should brace themselves for a wait, she said.

"Understand that we're doing the best we can and we do want to help you."

201 children were taken to the Children's Hospital's emergency department on Sunday, a number that shocked Bradshaw.

"201 patients in one day is absolutely phenomenal.… This is really, really concerning and it's something that I have never seen or heard of," she said.

'Incredible pressure' for daycare

The recent widespread circulation of respiratory illness also puts "incredible pressure" on staff at Niigaanaki Daycare, executive director Lois Coward said.

"We've noticed in the last six weeks that our attendance has been getting lower and lower," Coward said.

While 30 children are enrolled at the daycare, attendance has been averaging in the single digits recently, she said.

"All because of respiratory viruses," she told CBC. "It's definitely the first time I've seen it in my 34 years of child care."

Lois Coward, executive director of Niigaanaki Daycare in Winnipeg, says attendance is very low due to illness and staff are under a lot of pressure. (Radio-Canada/CBC)

Staff members are also falling ill.

"They get to be here while the other ones are ill, and then they almost switch places each week, because you're just so run down and then you catch something."

She doesn't expect things to get better until spring, and her daycare is prepared to work with public health if serious outbreaks occur, she said.

Part of the issue is a lack of mask requirements outside the daycare, she said.

Children are prone to putting toys in their mouths and sneezing without covering their mouths, making it easy for respiratory illness to circulate.

Although staff have been cleaning the daycare with bleach three times a day, that has not been enough, Coward said.

Over half of the daycare's usual attendees were sick at home on Wednesday, she said.

"It's pretty contagious, whatever's going around.… I've never seen this many children away at once for such a long period of time."