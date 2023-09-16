3 dogs, 1 cat dead after fire Friday night

Three dogs and one cat are dead after a fire in the Waverley Heights neighbourhood Friday night.

Crews were called to a fire at a house on Quincy Bay around 9:34 p.m. Friday, a news release from the City of Winnipeg said. No people were inside the house at the time of the fire, but one person was assessed by paramedics and no transportation to hospital was required, according to the city.

Firefighters entered the home to locate the animals once it was safe to do so and found them deceased.

The fire was declared under control around 10:12 p.m.

Hours later, crews were called to a fire at a house in Winnipeg's North End.

Firefighters battled a blaze on Powers Street around 3:37 a.m. Saturday morning, the release said. It was declared under control around 4:01 a.m.

The cause of both fires is under investigation and no damage estimates are available, the release said.