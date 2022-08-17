Manitoba kids age 6 and up now eligible for coverage of cystic fibrosis drug
Previously, coverage of Trikafta — which costs $300K per year — was available to patients 12 and older
Manitoba kids as young as six who have cystic fibrosis will now be able to get coverage for a drug that treats the illness, the province says.
The update comes after Manitoba's pharmacare program was expanded to include coverage for Trikafta for kids ages six to 11, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said at a news conference on Wednesday.
The triple-combination drug treats symptoms of cystic fibrosis and targets the basic defect from specific genetic mutations that cause the genetic disease, helping people better manage it, Gordon said.
She encouraged parents and caregivers of kids who may benefit from the treatment to speak with their health-care provider about it.
The way the drug works is part of what makes it so exciting for families like Sheralin Spring's.
"It's not just treating the symptoms, it's actually going in and fixing the issue," Spring told Janet Stewart, host of CBC's News at 6, on Wednesday.
Her son Wyatt, 6, has cystic fibrosis and will now be eligible for coverage of the drug, which costs about $300,000 a year.
Wyatt currently uses medications that only treat his symptoms, like inhalers to open his airways or help with lung inflammation, said Spring, who is the chair of Cystic Fibrosis Canada's Manitoba chapter.
Spring said the update means her family can now dream about all the things that Wyatt will have more of a chance to achieve in his life, from playing sports and graduating from high school to having a career and starting a family.
"We'll think about all the things that, you know, you haven't been able to think about in the past," she said.
Now, "we don't have to be so fearful of the future and the unknowns, because we have this game changer that he's going to have access to."
Health Canada approval
Previously, coverage for the drug under Manitoba's income-based drug benefit program was only available for patients 12 and older, Gordon said. Trikafta was added to the province's drug benefits formulary in October 2021.
Health Canada approved the drug for kids ages six to 11 in April, the province said in a news release.
Last month, the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health issued a revised recommendation to include patients as young as six who meet the medical criteria, the release said.
Jackie Snarr, whose six-year-old grandson Jack has cystic fibrosis, said her family and others like hers "have hoped and prayed for this day."
"This announcement will change lives," said Snarr, provincial lead advocate for Cystic Fibrosis Canada's Manitoba chapter, alongside Gordon at Wednesday's news conference.
While the drug doesn't work for everyone with cystic fibrosis, having it covered for more Manitobans will provide hope for a lot of people living with the illness, she said.
That means "hope for improved physical and mental health, hope to be able to play and enjoy life with family and friends, hope to be able to dream of a wonderful future," said Snarr.
Manitoba is providing access to the treatment through its participation in the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, the release said.
The Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Registry says there were more than 4,300 people with cystic fibrosis in Canada in 2020, including about 130 in Manitoba.
