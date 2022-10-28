Russian invasion adds significance to triennial gathering of Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Winnipeg

Close to 400 delegates with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress are gathered in Winnipeg from across Canada to attend the XXVII Triennial Congress of Ukrainian Canadians this weekend at the Delta Hotel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the opening ceremony Friday morning and deliver remarks.

Alexandra Chyczij, national president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, says the event is significant because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"The last time we met as a group, three years ago in Ottawa, none of us imagined that our homeland would be invaded, that there would be a genocidal war being carried out in Ukraine," said Chyczij in an interview at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress "represents the Ukrainian Canadian community before the people and Government of Canada, promotes linkages with Ukraine and identifies and addresses the needs of the Ukrainian community in Canada," according to its mission statement .

The congress gathers every three years to elect a new leadership, and to plan policy for the next three years.

Keeping 'the Ukrainian story alive'

Chyczij and other members of the Congress gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument commemorating the thousands of Ukrainian Canadians who were interned in Manitoba as "enemy aliens" during the First World War because of their heritage.

Alexandra Chyczij, national president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, lays a wreath near a monument which commemorates Ukrainian Canadians wrongly interned during the First World War. (Andrew Wildes/CBC)

"It's important, to keep the Ukrainian story alive, especially as the war in Ukraine continues," said Chyczij.

"Every day we hear of new atrocities, new bombing raids by by the Russians attacking civilians, civilian infrastructure and our concern is that their goal is to cut off all infrastructure, heat, water, electricity, and that Ukrainians will freeze and suffer tremendously this winter."