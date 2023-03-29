Man's death at Winnipeg's Manwin Hotel now deemed a homicide, victim identified

A man found dead earlier this month inside a suite at a Main Street hotel has been identified, and Winnipeg police now say he was a victim of homicide.

Treymaine Traverse, 33, was found on the morning of March 9 inside the Manwin Hotel by members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responding to a medical call, who then called police.

At the time, police said the death was considered suspicious.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg police issued an update saying Traverse's death has now been deemed a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Police did not identify the exact building in the news release, only saying it is the 600 block, which extends from the Disraeli Freeway to Higgins Avenue and contains a number of residential hotels and shelters.

A police spokesperson confirmed to CBC News earlier this month it was the Manwin. A 40-year-old man was found dead at that same hotel in January.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).