Winnipeg veteran camps out at Higgins and Main to collect children's toys

A Winnipeg veteran is hoping you'll think twice when you pass him camped out at the corner of Main Street and Higgins Avenue.

Trevor Sanderson is spending the week in a tent with his girlfriend and their dog, collecting donations of food and children's toys.

"We want to bring a little joy this time of year. Over the last year, we look at all the murders and deaths in the city and it's heartbreaking," he said.

"This is my definition of the Christmas spirit. How much closer to your community can you get? I probably meet a couple hundred people a day, just shaking their hands."

Trevor Sanderson is visited at his makeshift campsite outside Winnipeg's Thunderbird House. He wants people to come by and drop off donations of food and children's toys for the community. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Donations will go toward a winter solstice dinner at Thunderbird House on Dec. 15 for those in need.

So far, Sanderson has collected 34 hams, 14 boxes of stuffing, and enough toys for between 80 and 100 children.

"I'm hoping with me staying out here until Sunday, that we can get it up to 200-300 kids," he said.

'I get a lot of strange looks'

Sanderson, who has battled with homelessness, alcoholism and PTSD, said he hopes collecting donations on the street will get people thinking differently of people who are struggling.

"I get a lot of strange looks. Lot of people don't really understand what I'm doing out here. It just looks like another homeless guy sleeping on a corner," he said.

Then they see his signs asking for donations.

"That's kind of the shock value of it as well. Because you know what? If you actually took the time to say hello to me, you would see that I'm actually a really nice guy."

No cash donations, please

Sanderson said he'll accept any sort of donation — except money.

"I don't want cash donations. Everybody that tries to give me cash, I tell them, 'Go buy a toy.' It has more meaning than money does."

This is Sanderson's second year doing this. Last year, he was homeless, and even though he isn't anymore, he said he felt it was important to return to the same spot.

"This is community. This isn't sitting in a mall somewhere collecting toys."

"I grew up in this area … I'm tired of sitting back and saying we need to do more," he said.

"We're in one of the worst areas in Winnipeg, right here on this corner. And I'm sleeping right in the middle of it. And all I get is please and thank-yous."