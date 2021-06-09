Girlfriend, 2 others charged with 1st-degree murder of Winnipeg man

Winnipeg police say a 33-year-old man who died in May was killed by three people he knew, including a woman he was in a relationship with.

Homicide unit investigators believe Trevor Clayton Dorion was at his home on Burrows Avenue near Salter Street on May 8 when he was assaulted over a prolonged period of time, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

He died of his injuries and his body was hidden in the home.

Nearly two weeks later, police received information that there was a body in the house and found Dorion, the news release says.

Season Jade Lavallee and Cary Phoenix Atkinson, both 26, were arrested on May 30 and charged with first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Shelly Ruth Kirkness, Dorion's girlfriend, was also charged with first-degree murder.

All three people are in custody.