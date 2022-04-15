Man accused of killing 3 in Portage la Prairie remains at large: RCMP

A man charged with arson and murder in connection in Portage la Prairie on Sunday is still on the run.

Travis McLeod is being sought on three counts of second-degree murder and an arson charge after the bodies of his 32-year-old wife and their two children — a six-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy — were found last Sunday morning by crews responding to a fire.

On the day his family was found dead, RCMP say, McLeod was in custody in connection with several incidents, including an assault against another family member that occurred after the fire.

However, police didn't have grounds to link him to the homicides at the time, according to Supt. Rob Lasson, officer in charge of major crime services for Manitoba RCMP.

As the investigation into the fire and deaths of the family inside evolved, evidence emerged that made police believe McLeod was responsible, he said.

As of Thursday evening, McLeod remained at large.

Lasson said investigators believe he was given a ride to Winnipeg and is likely still in the city.

RCMP say he was spotted at several locations in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday, including the Millennium Library and in the skywalk.

McLeod was spotted walking in the downtown skywalk in Winnipeg at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP say. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police say he is dangerous and should not be approached.

"No information has been revealed through the investigation that indicates he's in possession of any weapon," Lasson said. "But that's not to say he hasn't accessed something in the meantime, so we always guard on the side of caution that he may be in possession of some sort of weapon."

If you see McLeod, RCMP say, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Emergency crews were called to a home on 7th Street SE in Portage la Prairie — about 75 kilometres west of Winnipeg — at about 1 a.m. Sunday after reports of a fire.

Police investigators turned up evidence in the burned home where firefighters discovered three bodies. (Travis Golby/CBC)

When RCMP officers arrived, the Portage la Prairie Fire Department had entered the home to ensure the safety of all residents and discovered three bodies.

The investigation has determined the victims sustained injuries that were not associated to the fire.

Police later said the victims were McLeod's wife, 32, six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

RCMP have released no other information about their identities at this time.