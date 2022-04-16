Man wanted in Portage la Prairie triple homicide arrested after 3 days

A Portage la Prairie, Man., man wanted in the homicide of his wife and two young children was arrested in Winnipeg on Friday night, RCMP say.

Winnipeg Police Service officers descended on the downtown area at about 8:30 p.m. and arrested Trevis McLeod, 50, without incident after searching for him for three days, RCMP said in a news release.

McLeod was wanted on three counts of second-degree murder and an arson charge, after the bodies of his 32-year-old wife and their two children — a six-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy — were found in a Portage la Prairie home last Sunday morning by crews responding to a fire.

Shortly after the fire, McLeod was arrested and charged for an assault of another family member, but was released. At the time, RCMP did not have enough evidence to hold McLeod in custody in connection with the homicides and fire.

As the investigation into the fire and deaths of the family inside evolved, evidence emerged that made police believe McLeod was responsible, the RCMP has said.

Trevis McLeod had been spotted in downtown Winnipeg earlier this week. He was arrested on Friday night. (Submitted by RCMP)

He has been sought by police since Tuesday and believed to be in Winnipeg the whole time.

McLeod has been turned over to the custody of RCMP Major Crime Services.

Mounties will provide more details as they become available, the release says.