Fire consumes Treherne Food Store

The Treherne Food Store burned to the ground Saturday night.

Reeve Will Eert says fire crews were called around 10:30 p.m.

"I think the really important thing is nobody was hurt," said Eert.

Volunteer firefighters from the Norfolk-Treherne, Victoria and Rathwell fire departments all attended but weren't able to stop the blaze from gutting the building.

"We're very grateful for them. It sounds like they did very well. Obviously it was a fairly large blaze with three departments called out. And so we're very appreciative of the work that our volunteer fire departments do," Eert said Sunday.

The Food Store is located next to a pharmacy that burned down in September. Both are on Railway Avenue, one of the main streets in the community about 115 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

Last winter the town was also rocked with two fires; a house burned down as did a local welding shop.

Eert says the office of the fire commissioner is investigating.

More from CBC Manitoba: