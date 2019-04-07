Treherne man dead after crash on western Manitoba highway

One man is dead and another is in hospital following a crash in the rural municipality of Lorne early Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 245 around 4 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was heading eastbound when it left the road and rolled several times.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from Treherne, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A passenger, a 26-year-old man also from Treherne, was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Manitoba RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

Highway 245 runs through the RM of Lorne south of Treherne, which is 115 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

