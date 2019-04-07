Treherne man dead after crash on western Manitoba highway
One man killed, another in hospital following crash in RM of Lorne early Saturday
One man is dead and another is in hospital following a crash in the rural municipality of Lorne early Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 245 around 4 a.m.
Police say the vehicle was heading eastbound when it left the road and rolled several times.
The driver, a 41-year-old man from Treherne, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
A passenger, a 26-year-old man also from Treherne, was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Manitoba RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.
Highway 245 runs through the RM of Lorne south of Treherne, which is 115 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.
