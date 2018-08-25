High hopes for tree climbers scaling heights at Kildonan Park competition

Dwayne Neustaeter is used to people looking up at him. They can't help it, he said.

"If you ever look up and see someone swinging from limb to limb at 60 to 70 feet in a tree, most people are going to stop and look," said Neustaeter, who's been racing to get high — literally — for 30 years.

He expects more eyes to be trained at the city's tallest branches this weekend when the Prairie Chapter Tree Climbing Championship takes off at Kildonan Park.

Forty of the top male and female tree climbers in the Prairies — most of them arborists by day — will be pining for first place.

They can shimmy up a tree like a real-life Tarzan.

"You'll be able to watch a guy go from the ground to ringing a bell up in a tree in less than 30 seconds."

High achievers

Other gravity-defying competitions include an aerial rescue where climbers will reach and slowly lower an injured person — actually, a dummy — to safety, and a challenge where contestants ascend 50 feet using a double-climbing line.

The top performers in Saturday's preliminary events from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will advance to the championship round Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The best climbers will ascend to the International Tree Climbing Championships next year in Knoxville, Tenn.

Expect strong outings this weekend from Winnipeggers Ruth Maendel and Jesse Antonation, who represented the Prairies earlier this month at the International Tree Climbing Championships, Neustaeter said.

He added the local event, organized by the International Society of Arboriculture Prairie Chapter, will be a family affair.

"Many of them, their fathers were climbers and they've learned through family," said Neustaeter, an arborist himself who will compete alongside his son.

"There's several sons and daughters of past competitors and people that are here volunteering, who are now climbing for the first time."

Neustaeter encourages anyone to come out to the free event to see people professionally qualified to monkey around. You don't need to be an expert at the mechanics of climbing to be impressed, he said.

"First thing people say is, 'Wow,' second thing people say is 'Why?'" he said, chuckling.