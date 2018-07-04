Tree bark peels like banana after lightning strike

Chris Rutkowski heard "a loud boom simultaneously with a lightning flash" that struck near his Winnipeg house, but it wasn't until he was heading to work a few hours later that he saw what had been hit.

A tree on the boulevard just a few blocks away was still standing, but its bark had peeled away in strips like a banana.

Chris Rutkowski saw a flash of lightning at the same time as a big boom just a few blocks from his house. Later, he saw this tree, which he believes was hit. (Chris Rutkowski)

"I've seen lightning strikes and damage before. The clincher for me was the large clods of earth thrown out — lightning goes from ground upwards," Rutkowski said about the tree near the corner of Grandmont Boulevard and Delorme Bay in the St. Norbert neighbourhood.

The strike came as a brief but boisterous storm rolled through southern Manitoba about 5 a.m. Wednesday, bringing booming thunder, curtains of rain and so much lightning it was like nature's paparazzi.

When it hit, visibility on the roads dropped to eight kilometres from 25, according to Environment Canada. It only lasted about 20 minutes but left branches down and big puddles on the streets around Winnipeg.

The storm destroyed the framing for an addition to a dairy barn in La Broquerie. (Rhéal Gagnon)

The damage was much heavier southeast of the city, in La Broquerie, where an addition being built to a dairy barn was destroyed.

"It started raining around 5:20 this morning and it was quite intense," said Rhéal Gagnon, who took photos of the twisted and broken wood of the structure's frame.

Rainfall amounts in Winnipeg ranged from nine to 16 mm, while the heaviest downpours were near Brandon and north toward Riding Mountain National Park. Totals in that region ranged from 25 mm to 40 mm.