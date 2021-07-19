First Nations leaders to present action plan directed at province's views on residential schools

First Nations representatives are meeting at the steps of the Manitoba legislature on Monday as the backlash continues over controversial comments by Premier Brian Pallister and cabinet minister Alan Lagimodiere.

The Summit of Treaty 5 Sovereign Nations (STFSN) says in a news release it intends to unveil an action plan directed at the provincial government's "policy perspectives on residential schools" at 11 a.m.

Monday's announcement will be attended by Arlen Dumas, grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization, and Grand Chief Garrison Settee of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

Treaty 5 includes more than 100,000 people from 37 First Nations in Manitoba and three in Saskatchewan, according to the STFSN.

Pallister has been criticized for comments he made on July 7 that suggested the colonization of Canada was done with good intentions.

The people who came to Canada "didn't come here to destroy anything. They came here to build. They came to build better," he said after some people, during a Canada Day rally for Indigenous children who died at residential schools, pulled down statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II on the grounds of the legislature.

The remarks provoked the resignation of Pallister's own Indigenous and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke, who stepped down from her cabinet position two days later.

She said many Manitobans are disappointed with their representatives, and added that she and other cabinet ministers had not been listened to.

She was replaced by Lagimodiere, who, within 10 minutes of his appointment on July 15, told reporters the people who ran Indian residential schools believed "they were doing the right thing."

"In retrospect, it's easy to judge in the past. But at the time, they really thought that they were doing the right thing," he said. "From my knowledge of it, the residential school system was designed to take Indigenous children and give them the skills and abilities they would need to fit into society as it moved forward."

Lagimodiere was quickly confronted by Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew, who said "it was the expressed intent of residential schools to kill the Indian in the child."

He told Lagimodiere that if he wants to work with Indigenous communities, he cannot defend residential schools.

Lagimodiere has since apologized, saying his words were wrong but some political experts have said the PCs face an uphill battle to bounce back from the past two week.

Two Indigenous men, Jamie Wilson and Darrell Brown, quit their positions on Manitoba economic development boards shortly after Lagimodiere's comments.Wilson had previously served as a deputy minister in two departments under the Progressive Conservative government and was the treaty commissioner for Manitoba