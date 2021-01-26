Northern Manitoba office opens for treaty status card applications

First Nations people living in northern Manitoba now have an easier way to apply for treaty status cards — with no need to travel to Winnipeg.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak has partnered with Indigenous Services Canada to open an office in Thompson, where people can get free assistance in obtaining the cards.

"We have all heard the stories about how difficult it is for people to get an appointment at the Indigenous Services Canada office in Winnipeg," said Grand Chief Garrison Settee of MKO, a political advocacy group that represents 30 northern Manitoba First Nations.

"Having our own office open for appointments helps tremendously."

Intake clerks are trained in status identification and authorized to handle personal information and applications. MKO also has staff available to help fill out forms, take the proper photo and send the completed applications to ISC's headquarters in Gatineau, Que.

There is no charge for the photo, which is a savings — passport photos can cost about $24 per person, Settee said.

Staff can also help members retrieve their treaty card numbers and apply for status numbers for eligible applicants.

"Providing northern residents with easier access to obtaining these cards or to finding out their status number is extremely beneficial. It helps them exercise their treaty rights," Settee said.

"People need and use their status cards for travel, for photo identification, to carry out their banking and to help them with employment."

The idea for the office came from the success of an earlier partnership between MKO, Indigenous Services Canada and the Keewatin Tribal Council, in which a temporary mobile unit was set up at the Thompson Regional Community Centre.

The mobile unit was a huge success, with over 2,000 applications sent in, said MKO executive director Kelvin Lynxleg.

The new office is at 55 Selkirk Ave. in Thompson. People can call 204-939-4330 to book an appointment or email gina.spence@mkonorth.com.