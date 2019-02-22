Manitoba First Nations seek to sue Canada for not honouring treaty land entitlements

A group representing Manitoba First Nations is seeking to sue the federal government for failing to honour a two-decade-old promise to fulfil land debt.

The Treaty Land Entitlement Committee of Manitoba (TLEC) filed a notice of application this week with the Federal Court of Canada in Winnipeg, hoping to nullify an agreement signed between the committee and the Crown in 1997, and clear the way for a "multi-billion dollar" lawsuit.

"In 1997, when our member First Nations agreed to accept the [Manitoba Framework Agreement] deal for land to settle our outstanding TLE [treaty land entitlement] claims, we were required to provide Canada with a conditional release where we agreed that further legal action would not be pursued by us," Chief Nelson Genaille of the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, and TLEC Manitoba president, said in a news release.

"However, 22 years later, Canada is failing to hold up the honour of the Crown in fulfilling its treaty obligations under the MFA."

As such, Manitoba's TLEC is asking the federal court to make "void and ineffective" the restrictions to pursue legal action.

In 1996, Canada's provincial and federal governments agreed on the TLE process to resolve disputes with bands that did not receive all the lands promised through the treaties signed in the 1800s and early 1900s.

Those bands would be given priority to make claims on surplus Crown lands or to purchase other properties and convert them into urban reserves.

Based on that, the MFA was signed the following year, for deficient land obligations in treaties 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10. There are 21 Manitoba First Nations eligible under the framework agreement.

The MFA required the governments to provide over 445,000 hectares of land to Manitoba's TLEC member First Nations. Roughly 215,000 hectares have only been set aside since then.

"More recently, they have breached the MFA's terms by unilaterally amending the TLE land conversion process without our consent," Genaille said. "This is why we are taking this legal action."

In 2012, Canada advised TLE committees that it would start consulting other Indigenous groups prior to setting aside TLE lands as reserve under the MFA.

TLEC Manitoba claims that is a breach of the MFA because its member First Nations have not consented to the alteration.