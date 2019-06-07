Fire in cottage community of Traverse Bay destroys buildings, forces evacuations

As many as 40 residences have been evacuated and several homes or cabins were destroyed in a cottage community on the east side of Lake Winnipeg after a wildfire in the area.

Thirty to 40 residences in Traverse Bay, about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, were evacuated because of the fire, said Jack Brisco, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Alexander.

The fire started at the intersection of Traverse Bay Road North and Traverse Bay Road East in the community, Brisco said.

Brisco said he learned about the fire shortly before 2 p.m., when it was out of control.

"It was very hot today — 35 degrees [C] — and very windy, and there's pollen on the ground, this white, fluffy stuff. It was like gasoline, and that's what spread the fire," he said. "But everything is under control now."

Brisco said he believes five homes or cottages were lost in the fire before it was brought under control by provincial water bombers and multiple local fire crews.

"They're all friends and neighbours out here and I appreciate those guys 100 percent there," Brisco said. "They were great. They calmed you down when you saw them."

Crews continue to monitor the blaze, a provincial spokesperson wrote in an email.

The RM set up an emergency centre to help evacuees at the Recreation and Community Centre in Grand Marais, about 20 kilometres away from Traverse Bay.