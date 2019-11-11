Trauma team heads to rural Manitoba school after fire leaves 3 dead, 4 homeless

A special trauma team will be in place at a rural Manitoba school on Tuesday to help students and staff cope with a devastating fire that killed two adults and a two-year-old girl while leaving four other children homeless.

School psychologists, social workers, support staff and substitute teachers are being brought in to Plumas Elementary School as the community struggles to come to terms with the fire Friday.

"Certainly this is a tragedy of a scale that the community hasn't experienced likely in their history but certainly not for a very long time," said Donna Miller Fry, superintendent of the Pine Creek School Division.

RCMP say the fire commissioner's office is assisting with the investigation into a fire west of Plumas, Man., that killed two adults and a two-year-old. (CBC)

"The town is reeling. I know my staff is reeling and just feeling sick about it for sure."

She said teachers in the division had an emotional meeting over the weekend to work through their own grief and come up with a plan to support students once classes resume Tuesday.

"At times like this when tragedy happens, teachers don't learn in teachers' school how to cope with a tragedy of this nature and so it was important for us to have some time together to really talk through our own grief."

Parents were asked to talk to their children over the weekend about the fire, and on Tuesday teachers will take cues from students who are sure to bring up the tragedy that's become the focus of the small village, she added.

A little pink tricycle could be seen outside the modular home on a lot of farmland with outbuildings and a few vehicles in the yard on Saturday. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

The Office of the Fire Commissioner had little to say Monday about the fatal fire. A spokesperson would only say the investigation into the cause of the blaze continues and officials are waiting for autopsy results.

The RCMP said that they were called —along with local firefighters and paramedics — to a residential fire at 3 p.m. Friday.

Mounties said once firefighters put out the blaze, they found the bodies of a 36-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and the two-year-old girl. All three lived in the home together with four other kids who were found safely at another location.

It's still not clear if the modular home had a smoke detector or not.

Firefighters discovered the bodies inside the burnt out modular home after putting out the blaze. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Miller Fry said the community is coming together and the school division will decide Tuesday the best way forward to assist the four children.

"I think everyone's looking for answers and ways that they can contribute. Certainly, everyone wants to help."