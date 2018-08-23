'Pure trauma': Community members in Fox Lake hospitalized after hasty release of troubling report

The CEO of a Manitoba First Nation where disturbing allegations of sexual abuse alleged to have been done by former Manitoba Hydro workers says the province never gave the community a heads-up before releasing the report that contained the allegations and as a result community members have been traumatized and had to go to the hospital.

"I think my first reaction was what are you talking about? I had no idea what people were asking me about and then when I did find out I was shocked that we, the community, had not been provided any advanced notice," Robert Wavey CEO of Fox Lake Cree Nation said Thursday afternoon.

"For a lot of them, it was just pure trauma again reliving their experiences, reliving the trauma that they went through during those horrific years."

On Tuesday, the Manitoba government released a May report from the Clean Environment Commission, which was tasked with studying the social impact of Hydro development on First Nations and the effects of 4,000 Manitoba Hydro workers descending on Fox Lake had in the 1960s. The community is located about 762 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Wavey said the report's sudden release has left members of the community stunned and for some, it's brought back memories they've never shared publicly before. He said the government didn't give any advance notice the report was being released and the community had no time to prepare for the devastating impact its release has had.

The report cited testimony from community members who alleged construction workers in the community would get women inebriated and then take advantage of them. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

The testimony from Fox Lake Cree Nation community members contains allegations of rape by Hydro workers and describes discrimination felt by members who recalled being termed "dirty Indians" and "wagon burners."

In the report, people spoke of witnessing rape and being unable to interfere, and the RCMP is accused of failing to take complaints seriously.

Police watchdog hasn't decided if it'll investigate

In the transcript, RCMP officers are accused of organizing "gangbangs" that are alleged to have occurred in the Town of Gillam.

"They would pick up Fox Lake women, take them to jail, and bring all of the Hydro guys there to do what they wanted with these young women," Franklin Arthurson, a community elder told the Clean Environment Commission.

Manitoba RCMP refused a request for an interview Thursday and instead sent a statement via email the force sent the day before.

"We have just received the transcript from the community meeting that was held with members of the Fox Lake Cree Nation on January 19, 2018.

Using information from the Clean Environment Commission, this map shows the proximity of northern Manitoba First Nations and Manitoba Hydro generating stations. (CBC)

"The allegations within the transcript are troubling and require investigation. The RCMP continues to review the final report from the Clean Environment Commission as well as the hearing transcript and is in discussions with the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba," wrote Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates all serious allegations of police misconduct, would only say the RCMP have been in contact with it and it has not yet determined if it will probe the allegations.

Crown Services Minister Colleen Mayer said Manitoba Hydro has taken significant steps to ensure this type of abuse does not happen again. "Those actions were not acceptable then, and are not acceptable now," she said in a statement.