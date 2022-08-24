Transportation Safety Board to issue safety recommendations based on 2019 derailment near Portage la Prairie

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada plans to issue two recommendations on Wednesday following the investigation of a 2019 train collision and derailment that happened west of Winnipeg.

Two locomotives and eight freight cars went off the tracks in January 2019, east of Portage la Prairie, Man.

A diesel fuel leak was detected at the time but it was contained, the agency said.

The two lead locomotives on the eastbound train derailed and the train conductor sustained minor injuries.

Eight cars on the westbound train derailed and one car was damaged but did not derail.

Representatives and an investigator from the agency are to release their findings in Winnipeg at 10 a.m.



