New rapid transit lines mean massive changes for Winnipeg Transit
Transit adds 15 new routes, cancels 18 others and plans to hire dozens of drivers
The completion of the southwest rapid transit line to the University of Manitoba will bring massive changes to routes, funding and staffing for Winnipeg Transit.
Transit is asking councillors on the city's infrastructure renewal and public works committee to approve the changes and name the completed busway the Blue Line.
The Blue Line will connect downtown Winnipeg with the U of M and form the "spine" of the network, while neighbourhood routes in southwest Winnipeg will run feeder buses.
The $467-million rapid transit line is scheduled to open in April 2020.
The new system will make passengers transfer buses more often but get them to their destinations faster, with fewer "pass-ups" when a loaded bus cannot take on more riders, Winnipeg Transit officials say.
To accommodate the addition of the new transit line, 18 bus routes will be cancelled, 15 new routes will be added and there will be changes to another 10 routes.
The service changes and new routes will require Transit to hire 38 new drivers and 11 other full- and part-time staff.
It will cost the city $2.5 million in 2020, rising to $3.5 million by 2023.
Transit has purchased 28 new 18-metre articulated or bendy buses to run the length of the Blue Line.
The goal of the extensive rerouting is to "provide frequent, faster and more reliable transit service in southwest Winnipeg," a news release from the city says.
All the changes to the routes are outlined in a report to the committee, which meets on Nov. 4.
The city believes the new system will deliver an average of two to three minute wait times for transfers from feeder routes to the Blue Line, and an average of five to eight minute wait times for transfers from the Blue Line to feeder routes.
The city hopes in ideal conditions, the ride from downtown to the U of M will improve by eight to 10 minutes.
Cancelled routes:
- 51 St. Vital/University of Manitoba
- 64 Lindenwoods Express
- 72 South Pointe/University of Manitoba
- 76 St. Vital/University of Manitoba
- 84 Lindenwoods/Fort Rouge Station
- 86 Bridgwater/Fort Rouge Station
- 94 Whyteridge/Wildwood
- 99 Downtown/Misericordia/Windermere
- 09 St. Norbert DART
- 137 Richmond Super Express
- 161 University Super Express
- 162 Downtown/University of Manitoba/St. Norbert/Turnbull Drive
- 163 Waverley Heights Express
- 170 Downtown/University of Manitoba/St. Norbert
- 180 Industrial Express
- 181 Whyte Ridge Express
- 183 Richmond West Express
- 185 Osborne Village Express
Changed routes:
- 23 Broadway (formerly 29 Sherbrook – Broadway branch)
- 29 Sherbrook (Stafford branch)
- 47 Transcona and 160 Pembina (merged into one route)
- 60 Pembina
- 65 Grant Express
- 66 Grant;
- 68 Crescent;
- 74 Kenaston;
- 78 Waverley;
- 91 St. Norbert
New routes:
- BLUE Line
- 635 Osborne Village
- 641 Lindenwoods West
- 642 Lindenwoods East
- 649 Chevrier
- 650 McGillivray
- 662 Richmond
- 671 Dalhousie North
- 672 Killarney
- 676 Bridgwater/River Road
- 677 Wilkes
- 690 Industrial
- 691 Whyte Ridge
- 693 Waverley Heights
- 694 Wildwood
