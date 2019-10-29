New rapid transit lines mean massive changes for Winnipeg Transit

The completion of the southwest rapid transit line to the University of Manitoba will bring massive changes to routes, funding and staffing for Winnipeg Transit.

Transit is asking councillors on the city's infrastructure renewal and public works committee to approve the changes and name the completed busway the Blue Line.

The Blue Line will connect downtown Winnipeg with the U of M and form the "spine" of the network, while neighbourhood routes in southwest Winnipeg will run feeder buses.

The $467-million rapid transit line is scheduled to open in April 2020.

The new system will make passengers transfer buses more often but get them to their destinations faster, with fewer "pass-ups" when a loaded bus cannot take on more riders, Winnipeg Transit officials say.

To accommodate the addition of the new transit line, 18 bus routes will be cancelled, 15 new routes will be added and there will be changes to another 10 routes.

Map of proposed route changes that may come into effect after the rapid transit lines start operating. If approved, changes will come into effect April 12, 2020. (City of Winnipeg)

The service changes and new routes will require Transit to hire 38 new drivers and 11 other full- and part-time staff.

It will cost the city $2.5 million in 2020, rising to $3.5 million by 2023.

Transit has purchased 28 new 18-metre articulated or bendy buses to run the length of the Blue Line.

The goal of the extensive rerouting is to "provide frequent, faster and more reliable transit service in southwest Winnipeg," a news release from the city says.

All the changes to the routes are outlined in a report to the committee, which meets on Nov. 4.

The city believes the new system will deliver an average of two to three minute wait times for transfers from feeder routes to the Blue Line, and an average of five to eight minute wait times for transfers from the Blue Line to feeder routes.

The city hopes in ideal conditions, the ride from downtown to the U of M will improve by eight to 10 minutes.