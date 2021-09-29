Winnipeg transit union concerned vaccine requirement could lead to driver shortage

The president of the Amalgamated Transit Union says Winnipeg's bus service could be short-staffed if the city goes through with its vaccine requirements.

City of Winnipeg officials say all front-line workers, including transit drivers, must be vaccinated by Nov. 15.

That means the deadline for employees to get their first shot is fast approaching. The city has said employees who fall under the requirement must have their first shot by Sept. 30 and their second dose by Oct. 28.

ATU 1505 president Romeo Ignacio says based on a survey of his membership, he estimates about 80 per cent are vaccinated.

That leaves 20 per cent or about 270 who are not, and those members are worried about what will happen if they don't get the shot, he said.

Ignacio had a meeting Monday night with some members who expressed concerns about the mandate.

"I don't agree 100 per cent, but I recognize that they have valid concerns and you know, that it causes them anxiety and they don't want to lose their job," he said.

When the requirement was announced on Sept. 14, Michael Jack, the city's chief administrative officer, said the city will look into options for staff who are not vaccinated, including frequent COVID-19 testing or reassignment to a role that does not involve contact with the public

Ignacio wants city officials to come up with a clear policy outlining exactly what will happen to employees who don't get the shot.

"There is a directive that the city would like to implement mandatory vaccination and/or testing, but there's no clear policy. What happens if you don't?"

Tamara Forlanski, a spokesperson for the city, said vaccination is not a requirement for employment, but the situation for those who do not get vaccinated will be reviewed individually.

Those who don't get vaccinated will be required to follow a variety of reasonable alternative measures or accommodations, which could include regular testing, permission to work with other restrictions or requirements, or a possible leave of absence if other options don't work, she said.