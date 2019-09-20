Transit union reaches tentative agreement with city

The union representing Winnipeg Transit drivers has come to a tentative agreement with the City of Winnipeg after months of stalled negotiations.

The previous collective agreement between the city and the Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 expired in January.

The new tentative agreement is endorsed by the union's bargaining committee and must pass a ratification vote, which is scheduled to behind Sept. 29 and continue through Oct. 4.

"We think that we've reached an agreement that is fair to both sides and we're excited to be bringing an offer that we can work with to our membership for ratification," said union president Aleem Chaudhary.

"I want to thank our negotiating team, our members for their faith in our efforts and for the tremendous public support that has truly empowered our members."

The union said in a news release on Friday that details of the new agreement will be made available pending a successful ratification vote by the union's members.

The union represents over 1,400 Winnipeg Transit operators and maintenance workers in Winnipeg and Brandon.